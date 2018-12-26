Liverpool do something they haven’t done for 16 years following impressive 4-0 win vs Newcastle

Liverpool produced an absolutely dominant display against Newcastle this afternoon, as the Reds increased their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Dejan Lovren proved to be the difference between the two sides at Anfield, as Jurgen Klopp’s side continued their impressive unbeaten league run.

The Reds have now gone 19 games unbeaten since the start of the season, something that has played a pivotal part in the club establishing a clear lead at the top.

Liverpool having a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League is the first time in 16 years that the club have managed achieve such a feat, since they did so in the 2002/2003 season.

6 – This will be the first time since 2nd November 2002 that Liverpool will end the day 6+ points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Leaders. pic.twitter.com/IpehKPYISf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2018

Although the Merseyside club did end up finish fifth that year, Reds fans will still be optimistic about their title chances after establishing a six point gap at the top following their win against Newcastle on Saturday.

With the January window coming up, fans of Liverpool will surely be hoping to see their club dip into the transfer market in order to solidify their chances of winning their first ever Premier League title this year.

And who knows, if they actually do, all those Reds fans claiming that this year was their year at the start of the season may end up being proved right…