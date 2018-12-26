Liverpool risk losing Mohamed Salah over striker transfer pursuit

Liverpool could reportedly risk losing star player Mohamed Salah over their rumoured transfer pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg striker Moanes Dabour.

The in-form 26-year-old has been linked with the Reds in recent times by Football Whispers, but further reporting suggests this could be an unwise move.

According to the Jerusalem Post, it’s possible that Salah would have some issue with playing alongside an Israeli player, having previously refused to shake the hands of Maccabi Tel Aviv players during his time at FC Basel.

The report adds, however, that sources close to Salah have played this down, so it remains to be seen how big an issue this really is.

Liverpool may want to avoid upsetting the Egypt international due to his tremendous importance to the team since signing from Roma last season.

One hopes that two professional footballers could put politics aside to give their all for the Reds were this deal to eventually come about.