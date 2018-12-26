Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent a classy message to the club’s fans ahead of his first home game as manager this afternoon.

The Red Devils got off to a great start under Solskjaer last week, beating Cardiff City 5-1 just days after the Norwegian was brought in to replace Jose Mourinho until the end of the season.

United now take on Huddersfield Town in Solskjaer’s first game at Old Trafford, and he’s used the opportunity to send a special message to the club’s supporters in his first programme notes as manager.

The former striker hailed the MUFC fans as ‘incredible’ and made it clear that support that has come in for the players now needs to be repaid.

‘It has been a difficult season but our fans have been incredible. It is time for that faith to be repaid,’ Solskjaer wrote in the matchday programme, as quoted by ESPN’s Rob Dawson.

United vs Huddersfield today. Solskjaer’s first programme notes: “It has been a difficult season but our fans have been incredible. It is time for that faith to be repaid.” — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) December 26, 2018

This will be music to the ears of the home crowd, who will be in buoyant mood once again after the departure of Mourinho, whose time at the club ended miserably.

Solskjaer’s appointment, albeit temporary, has been met very positively so far, with the players also seeming to respond well by taking their game up a level in the thrashing of Cardiff.

The boss alluded to this kind of thing further on in his notes, as quoted below by Simon Stone: