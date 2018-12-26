Manchester United can seal superstar transfer for just £143million when special clause kicks in

Manchester United, Real Madrid and any other clubs interested in the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will be glad to hear some surprise news regarding the Brazil international.

According to Don Balon, Neymar will have a new release clause kicking in from June, which would allow him to leave PSG for a transfer fee of just £143million.

Now, while this is of course still a huge amount of money, it’s surprisingly low for a player of Neymar’s calibre, with the 26-year-old only just joining PSG last season for a world-record £200m, according to BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

This Don Balon report mainly links Neymar with Real Madrid, but Manchester United and Manchester City have also been mentioned as suitors in the recent past by another Don Balon report.

The former Barcelona man would be an ideal United signing in particular, with the Red Devils in dire need of a new superstar to take them back to the top.

Signings like Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku have not really worked out as expected, but Neymar is in a different league and could be a superb fit to strengthen this MUFC attack.

The club would, however, surely need to get back into the Champions League next season, but they currently remain eight points adrift of fourth spot.