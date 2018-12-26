Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put the entire Premier League on notice with his comments after United’s victory over Huddersfield.

United proved that they are a completely different side under the guidance of Solskjaer with an impressive 3-1 victory over Huddersfield this afternoon.

Despite Solskjaer only having taken charge of two games for the Red Devils, fans are loving not only the attacking football on show but also the treble winner’s air of confidence when speaking to the media.

The Norwegian fired a warning to the rest of the league by claiming that once the attacking trio of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku are back that the Red Devils will really start to ‘finish teams off’

Check out what United legend Solskjaer had to say below:

Solskjær: "I said to the staff towards the end, next week we will have Sanchez, Martial and Lukaku then we will really finish them off." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) December 26, 2018

United will be at home once again on Sunday when they host Bournemouth, fans will be hoping that they can pick apart a much better side than both Cardiff and Huddersfield with a clinical attacking performance.

Solskjaer’s attacking mentality and style of play could work wonders for Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku especially, the pair have struggled to live up to the hype after big-money moves to Old Trafford.

It seems that now is as a good time as any for the likes of United’s attacking stars to prove their worth to the United faithful.