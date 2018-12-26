Chelsea target and Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi surprised fans with what he did to kick-off Inter’s Serie A clash against Napoli earlier today.

The Argentine is renowned for his fiery personality but no one could ever have imagined that the talisman would do this during a game.

The 25-year-old showed that he is fearless by audaciously attempting to score directly from kick-off. The forward’s bizarre attempt happened to startle the Napoli goalkeeper and his effort rattled the crossbar.

Icardi is one of the most prolific strikers in the world and according to the Express, the Blues are eyeing a January move for the frontman given that they need to bolster their attack due to the poor form of both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata.

Check out Icardi’s speculative effort below:

Si en el futbol lo que cuentan son las intenciones, entonces Icardi mandó este mensaje desde el saque inicial. No solo se acordó de que se puede jugar hacia adelante la pelota -ya todos juegan hacia atrás- sino que hizo esto ?? pic.twitter.com/O8GXpMOKNg — ?????? ??????? (@ELFrancoDeLFuT) December 26, 2018

