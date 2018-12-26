Menu

Video: ‘Come on Chelsea’ Chelsea target Mauro Icardi surprises by doing this during Inter Milan vs Napoli

Chelsea target and Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi surprised fans with what he did to kick-off Inter’s Serie A clash against Napoli earlier today.

The Argentine is renowned for his fiery personality but no one could ever have imagined that the talisman would do this during a game.

The 25-year-old showed that he is fearless by audaciously attempting to score directly from kick-off. The forward’s bizarre attempt happened to startle the Napoli goalkeeper and his effort rattled the crossbar.

Icardi is one of the most prolific strikers in the world and according to the Express, the Blues are eyeing a January move for the frontman given that they need to bolster their attack due to the poor form of both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata.

Check out Icardi’s speculative effort below:

This Chelsea fans certainly wants the Blues to pay the big bucks to land the Argentine star:

