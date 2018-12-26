Eden Hazard produced a moment of magic early in the second half that gave Chelsea the perfect opportunity to take the lead against Watford.

In the 56th minute of the tie, Hazard used his insane ball control skills to draw a foul from Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster in the Watford box, the referee had no choice but to point to the spot.

Hazard managed to control the ball with his chest before juggling it away from Foster with his knee, the former England international had rushed into no man’s land – meaning that the stopper could do nothing but bring the Belgian ace down.

Check out the penalty incident below:

It seems like Roberto Pereyra’s moment of magic (watch here) to end the first half was undone by Foster’s mistake to try and challenge Hazard.

Hazard has been phenomenal form so far this season for the Blues and the Belgian ace looks destined to pick up his second PFA Player of the Year award come the end of the season.