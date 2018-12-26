Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard cemented his legendary status with the Blues when he scored his 100th goal for the club in amazing style this evening against Watford.

After missing a golden chance earlier in the half, Hazard certainly rectified his mistake with a ice-cold finish in the first minute of stoppage time during the first half.

Mateo Kovacic latched on to a misplaced Watford pass in midfield before playing in Hazard, the Belgian ace stayed cool, calm and collected to sit down Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

After rounding Foster, Hazard slotted the ball into the empty net with his left-foot.

Check out Hazard’s goal below:

Hazard is playing some of the best football he ever has in Chelsea shirt this season and the Belgian could become two-time PFA Player of the Year winner come the end of the season.