One of Manchester United’s top targets at centre-back produced a wonderful last gasp goal-line clearance for his side this evening, the star has been in amazing form recently.

In the 42nd minute of the highly-anticipated Serie A clash between Inter Milan and Napoli, defender Kalidou Koulibaly pulled off a excellent last chance saloon goal-line clearance to ensure that his side went into halftime on equal terms.

Koulibaly has starred for Napoli in Europe this season and it feels as though a big money move is on the horizon for the Senegal star.

Koulibaly is a throwback defender who is well-known for putting his body on the line to stop the opposition from scoring, United are in desperate need of commanding centre-back and Koulibaly certainly fits the bill.

According to the Mirror, Koulibaly is United’s No. 1 option target at centre-back, the report highlights that the 27 year old’s impressive performances have caught the eye of not just caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the main who makes the decisions at United – vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The bookies have slashed the odds on Koulibaly making a move to Old Trafford in January.

Check out Koulibaly’s goal-line clearance below:

Koulibaly’s last gasp goal line clearance. pic.twitter.com/V8y9czquQ6 — CALCIO SQUARE (@calcio_square) December 26, 2018

Unfortunately Koulibaly’s luck ran out, the Senegalese stalwart was shown a questionable red card as a result of two very harsh bookings that came in quick succession.