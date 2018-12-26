Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba did something hilarious during United’s 3-1 vs Huddersfield earlier today. The Frenchman looks rejuvenated and raring to go under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba was in sensational form for the Red Devils this afternoon, the World Cup winner scored twice en route United’s victory.

The Frenchman was clearly still in the Christmas spirit when he pulled out a wonderful dance after scoring his first of the day, Pogba showed he’s back to his normal self after enduring a tough relationship with former United boss Jose Mourinho by sealing his dance routine with a trademark ‘dab’.

Check out the video of Pogba’s celebration below:

Check out some fan reaction to Pogba’s dancing;

Mourinho would bench him For this — Meduza (@MendvzaG59) December 26, 2018

But I thought Pogba was gonna have a stinker after dancing all day yesterday. ? — Matty (@Sir_Matteo) December 26, 2018

Lmao bare men were out here monitoring every Pogba move, questioning him on everything when Mourinho was here. Telling him to stop having haircuts and dancing. My man danced all through yesterday and still delivered a masterclass today. Smh. — Mulumbu. (@Gideonxx_) December 26, 2018

Got to love Pogba honestly ???? — PE (@PogbaEra) December 26, 2018

Pogboom ?? — ibrahim mustafa (@ibrahim0mustafa) December 26, 2018

So he should, what a game from the lad — Rick (@RMMaryport) December 26, 2018

Pogba has silenced his critics who yesterday called him out for enjoying his Christmas by dancing with arch-rivals Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy. The midfielder also celebrated Christmas with his fellow countryman and Everton centre-back Kurt Zouma.

Lolll I love Pogba and he’s so cute inviting Zouma to celebrate bc he’s probs alone in Merseyside. Plus Mendy loves to dance. Party at Pogba’s House. ? https://t.co/RntgEgjjbm — Imani (@youdoingtoomuch) December 25, 2018