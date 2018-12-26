Menu

Video: “Mourinho would bench him for this” Paul Pogba does something hilarious during Manchester United’s 3-1 win against Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba did something hilarious during United’s 3-1 vs Huddersfield earlier today. The Frenchman looks rejuvenated and raring to go under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba was in sensational form for the Red Devils this afternoon, the World Cup winner scored twice en route United’s victory.

The Frenchman was clearly still in the Christmas spirit when he pulled out a wonderful dance after scoring his first of the day, Pogba showed he’s back to his normal self after enduring a tough relationship with former United boss Jose Mourinho by sealing his dance routine with a trademark ‘dab’.

Check out the video of Pogba’s celebration below:

Check out some fan reaction to Pogba’s dancing;

Pogba has silenced his critics who yesterday called him out for enjoying his Christmas by dancing with arch-rivals Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy. The midfielder also celebrated Christmas with his fellow countryman and Everton centre-back Kurt Zouma.

