Video: Stephan Lichtsteiner labelled a ‘liability’ as Arsenal star’s error allows Brighton to score equaliser

Arsenal let their 1-0 lead vs Brighton slip this evening, after a poor error from Stephan Lichtsteiner allowed Jurgen Locadio to equalise for the Seagulls.

The Gunners had been 1-0 up following a fine finish from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however the home side soon clawed one back, and it was all down to a mistake from Lichsteiner.

A ball over the top from Brighton looked like it was going to be easily clear by the Swiss defender, however Lichtsteiner fluffed his lines and headed the ball backwards into the path of Locadia, who rounded Bernd Leno before slotting home.

This mistake from the 34-year-old saw a lot of fans take to Twitter to slate him, with some even labelling him as a liability for his error.

You can catch Brighton’s goal below, one we’re sure the Swiss international is going to want to forget in a hurry!

LOCADIA LEVELS Locadia fires into an empty net to equalise for Brighton against Arsenal. Watch on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/4a2Yr9Aeq8 pic.twitter.com/ZV7XwNitmb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 26, 2018

SMH!!! Lichtsteiner a liability and needs to learn how to cross a ball. — shinybaldhead (@patricknjie) December 26, 2018

Fuck Lichsteiner — Zayn Munir (@HasnainMunir09) December 26, 2018

Lichliability. — Benjamin Dunne (@nvrbendunneb4) December 26, 2018

Lichtsteiner has seriously struggled to keep up with the pace of the league horrible mistake — Mohamed Elmi (@MohamedElmi1994) December 26, 2018

Lichtsteiner, shocking from such an experienced defender ? — Thabang Mawela (@ThabangMawela) December 26, 2018