Watford playmaker Roberto Pereyra made sure the Hornets headed into halftime on level terms with Chelsea by scoring a stunning volley before the end of the first half.

Just when it seemed that Chelsea had finally found their breakthrough during first half stoppage time through a superb goal by Eden Hazard – Watford star Roberto Pereyra produced a moment of excellence to ensure both side’s headed into halftime on level terms.

After Chelsea appeared to have one eye on the halftime refreshments, an otherwise poor corner to the edge of the box was left uncleared – leaving Pereyra the time to tee up a perfect volley that stunned the Blues right on the stroke of halftime.

Check out Pereyra’s stunning volley below:

Belo gol do argentino Roberto Pereyra… pic.twitter.com/SHMSQZfqBx — Ericky Maier (@erickymaier) December 26, 2018

Chelsea have their work cut out for them in the second half, the Hornets are no pushovers.