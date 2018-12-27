Deal in days: Arsenal ready to pounce for transfer of Manchester United ace

Arsenal are among the clubs ready to pounce for the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, along with Everton and West Ham.

According to Brazilian source UOL, Pereira is set to make a decision on his future in the coming days, with an exit from Old Trafford looking likely due to a lack of first-team action in recent times.

The 22-year-old has long been rated as a promising up-and-coming talent at United, but a first-team breakthrough has proven hard to come by.

In fairness, there are plenty of big names ahead of him in the pecking order, with the Red Devils having the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Fred on their books.

Pereira could surely get more playing time at Arsenal and other Premier League clubs, with the Gunners in need of strengthening in that area of the pitch for a variety of reasons.

While Unai Emery’s side have a strong core in central midfield with Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira, they could do with more depth in that area as Aaron Ramsey’s future is in doubt and Mohamed Elneny doesn’t look a reliable option as a backup.

UOL suggest Arsenal, West Ham and Everton have come in for offers for Pereira, and it remains to be seen if he’ll accept one of them or fight for his place at MUFC now that Jose Mourinho has been replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.