Arsenal manager Unai Emery reportedly faces a touchline ban after kicking a bottle that hit a Brighton fan in yesterday’s Premier League clash.

The Spanish tactician is set to have the incident investigated by the Football Association, which could lead to a period away from the dugout, according to the Telegraph.

It is not clear how long Emery might be have to be out for if he is found guilty, though he did immediately apologise after the game.

Arsenal could definitely do with the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss there to continue to influence games as he has done to good effect so far this season.

Emery is known for being an animated figure on the touchline, keen to bark out instructions to his players and also alter the flow of games with his tactical changes and substitutions.

Arsenal’s form may have dipped a little lately, but in general most fans would probably agree they have progressed a little this season since bringing in Emery to replace Arsene Wenger.