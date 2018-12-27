Arsene Wenger on three-man managerial shortlist for AC Milan if Gennaro Gattuso is replaced

AC Milan have reportedly drawn up a three-man shortlist of Gennaro Gattuso successors, with Arsene Wenger said to be under consideration.

The Rossoneri are winless in their last four Serie A games and have failed to score a single goal in that time, while they also crashed out of the Europa League this month.

SEE MORE: Gennaro Gattuso’s Christmas list: Crucial €10m-rated ace and popular reunion to help AC Milan secure CL spot

In turn, as they slipped to sixth in the league table on Wednesday, the pressure is undoubtedly building on Gattuso to turn things around and get his players performing well and winning games.

They’ll hope to do that against SPAL this weekend, but it appears as though some thought may have already been given to his possible replacement in the event that Milan fail to secure all three points.

According to Calciomercato, Arsene Wenger, Roberto Donadoni and Francesco Guidolin are the three names on their shortlist of potential successors, and so it remains to be seen if a change is indeed made ahead of the New Year if Milan can’t see off SPAL this weekend.

Of those three names, Wenger would surely be the most popular option. Given the values and ideas that he holds over style of football as well as his successful track record at Arsenal, especially in securing Champions League qualification, it would seem like a sensible choice.

Further, with former Gunners chief Ivan Gazidis now at Milan, it could be another reason why the veteran boss might get the job if a change is made.

As for Donadoni, although he remains a club legend for his achievements as a player, he arguably hasn’t done enough as a coach to entirely convince that he’s the right man for the Milan job, while Guidolin has been out of work since October 2016.

As per ESPN, Antonio Conte is another name that has previously been linked with the post, but it remains to be seen if that’s a realistic possibility.

Time will tell if Gattuso survives firstly, as a failure to win on Saturday night could be enough to finally force the Italian giants to make a change as their hopes of finishing fourth continue to slip away at a key point in the campaign.