Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois branded ‘Chelsea legend’ after brutally trolling Liverpool

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has brutally trolled one of the rivals of his old clubs Chelsea with a comment mocking Liverpool’s lack of Premier League title success.

The Belgium international left Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu this summer, having enjoyed plenty of success in his time in England.

Courtois managed to help himself to two Premier League titles, one in 2014/15 and another in 2016/17, while Liverpool remain without a league title since 1990.

And while the Reds look in with a decent shout of winning one at long last this term, Courtois is still enjoying their lack of success for the moment as he replied to a fan trying to troll him over his form at Real Madrid.

See the exchange below, which was flagged up by a delighted Chelsea fan on Twitter, who branded the 26-year-old a Chelsea legend – something a number of Blues fans might actually disagree with due to the nature of his exit in the summer.