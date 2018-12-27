Eden Hazard hints at transfer plans to Chelsea backroom staff amid Real Madrid links

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has reportedly indicated to the club’s backroom staff that he’s preparing to stay at Stamford Bridge instead of seal a transfer away.

The Belgium international’s future remains up in the air, however, for a variety of reasons, according to this latest report from the Telegraph.

The piece states Hazard is waiting until the summer to learn how serious Real Madrid’s interest in him is, while his hint to club staff was not followed up by anything official.

CFC will be eager to make sure they keep their star player, who has been in dazzling form once again this season.

It’s easy to see how Hazard would fit in at Real Madrid as a direct replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo following his transfer to Juventus this summer.

Still, the Telegraph note that the Spanish giants continue to look at other big potential signings like Neymar or Kylian Mbappe.

Hazard, however, is currently heading closer and closer to the final year of his Chelsea contract, making him a far more realistic target.