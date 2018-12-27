Huge boost for Liverpool: Influential ace available for Arsenal, Man City clashes

Liverpool face a crucial week as they take on Arsenal and Man City in their next two Premier League games, and Mohamed Salah will be available to face both.

There had been fears for the Reds that their influential winger could be suspended for both outings after controversy over the penalty that he won during his side’s win over Newcastle United.

SEE MORE: Liverpool tipped to launch £31m January bid to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options

However, as per Sky Sports’ tweet below, he will not face any action from the FA over the incident, and in turn will not be at risk of being suspended for the clashes with Arsenal and City which take place on Saturday and next Thursday respectively.

It’s added by Sky Sports that Salah’s actions were not considered to be enough to judge it as being ‘attempting to deceive the referee’, and that in turn means that no further action will be taken.

That will be music to the ears of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans, as Salah has been hugely influential again this season with 15 goals and seven assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Coupled with the fact that they’ve now opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and have advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League, things are going to plan for the Merseyside giants and they won’t want to see that momentum disrupted.

In turn, having Salah available to face both the Gunners and Pep Guardiola’s men will give them a lift and a better chance of securing six points, but time will tell if they are able to continue to emerge as the favourites for the title this season.