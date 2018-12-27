£54million star open to Arsenal transfer after difficult season

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder James Rodriguez is reportedly open to a transfer to Arsenal as manager Unai Emery shows an interest in his services.

The Colombia international is currently into the second season of a two-year loan to Bayern from Real Madrid, where he had fallen out of favour.

Having currently also become less of a key figure in his second year at the Allianz Arena, it could be that Rodriguez will be on the move again soon.

Don Balon claim he could well be keen on making his way to Arsenal as they show an interest, with the Gunners in need of a new creative player in that number ten area of the pitch.

Mesut Ozil has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium this season, while Aaron Ramsey is nearing the end of his contract.

Although Rodriguez has had his troubles down the years, it’s easy to imagine he could make a great fit at Arsenal and fill an important role in their squad if he can get back to anything like his best form.

Don Balon report that Arsenal are currently some way off reaching his £54million asking price, however.