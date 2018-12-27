OFFICIAL: Club confirm world-record Manchester United bid for in-demand superstar

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed Manchester United have launched a £95million transfer bid for in-demand defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Red Devils need a top class central defender like Koulibaly, who has been linked strongly with them and other big clubs in recent times.

The Senegal international would clearly be a big upgrade on what United currently have in their ranks, with MUFC also being linked with similarly world class names like Toby Alderweireld as January approaches.

The latest on Koulibaly, however, is that United launched an official £95m offer for the 27-year-old shortly before Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club last week.

De Laurentiis says Napoli rejected the bid, which would have been a world record for a defender, breaking the £75m fee Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk last winter.

‘Mourinho wanted him, we rejected £95 million. But now it’s impossible that he leaves Napoli,’ De Laurentiis told the Italian press.

It remains to be seen if United could come back in with a bigger offer, but it seems Napoli are dead set on keeping their star player.

However, Koulibaly is said to want out of Italy after the racist abuse he received from Inter Milan fans this week.