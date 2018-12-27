Barcelona have reportedly received a major transfer boost as Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong has given his approval to a move to the Nou Camp.

The Catalan giants have long been linked with a move for the 21-year-old who has continued to impress for club and country.

With 63 appearances to his name for the senior Ajax side coupled with five caps for the Netherlands, De Jong has certainly shown enough to suggest that he has a very bright future ahead of him.

Time will tell if the next chapter of his career takes him to Spain, but according to Sport, it’s been suggested that he has given the green light to the move and so now it will be down to Barcelona to reach an agreement with Ajax over a transfer fee.

It’s added that while the La Liga giants are willing to spend up to €60m, De Jong is valued at €75m by Ajax, and so time will tell if negotiations lead to a compromise being reached between the two parties.

That seems like a lot of money for a player who has yet to really prove himself at the highest level on a consistent basis, but clearly Barcelona believe in his talent and potential if they are willing to move forward with such a transfer swoop.

De Jong certainly fits the mould in terms of his technical quality, style of play and creative class which would arguably see him fit in perfectly at Barcelona.

Further, given his age, he could be seen as a long-term solution to replace club stalwarts such as Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic in the Barca midfield along with the likes of Arthur and club youth products such as Carles Alena and Riqui Puig.