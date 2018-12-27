Liverpool tipped to launch £31m January bid to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options

Liverpool remain on course for a successful season this year, but it’s claimed that they could target Thorgan Hazard in January to strengthen their squad further.

The Merseyside giants opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table this week, while they remain unbeaten after 19 games with Jurgen Klopp’s side winning 16 of those outings.

Coupled with their progress in the Champions League, things appear to be on track for Liverpool so far this season as they will be desperate to end their wait for major honours.

In order to do that, the January transfer window could be fundamental to their hopes of sustaining their push and finishing the job off with the right additions at the right time helping them to maintain their impressive form.

As reported by The Sun, it’s suggested that Liverpool could launch a £31m bid for Hazard albeit it’s added that they could loan him back to Borussia Monchengladbach for the rest of the season, which incidentally wouldn’t seem to make much sense, while several other clubs are also said to be keen.

In turn, it would appear to still be a complicated situation and so it remains to be seen if such a move materialises in the New Year.

The 25-year-old has certainly been in fine form so far this season in the Bundesliga, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 19 appearances.

With that in mind, he could add a fresh dynamic and quality depth to Klopp’s attacking options, giving him something different to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to help them continue to compete on multiple fronts.

As noted by the Telegraph, Liverpool have also been paired with an interest in Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic. In turn, it remains to be seen who is prioritised and if either arrives in January to boost their hopes of winning silverware this season.