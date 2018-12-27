Video: Pundit says he can’t see Liverpool slipping up in Premier League title battle with Man City

Tim Sherwood says he can’t see Liverpool letting their lead at the top of the Premier League table slip between now and May.
The Reds are currently six points clear at the top, and seven ahead of previous title favourites Manchester City, who have surprisingly suffered back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace and Leicester City.
MORE: 13 worst opinions in football in 2018, featuring attacks on Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and award for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah
Liverpool have not won the title since all the way back in 1990 but Sherwood seems to think they look so good in every department now that this really looks like being their year.
Watch the former Tottenham manager make his case on Sky Sports’ The Debate:
"I just can't see them tripping up"
Tim Sherwood believes Liverpool are looking too good to not win the league.
Watch #TheDebate now on Sky Sports PL and send you questions below. pic.twitter.com/ly3ykAbA2E
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2018