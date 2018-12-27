Manchester United given clear path to seal quality €50million transfer after fresh development

Manchester United have been given a huge boost regarding their rumoured transfer pursuit of Porto defender Eder Militao.

The Brazilian youngster has impressed hugely in Portugal, looking one of the top young defenders coming through in European football at the moment.

Still only 20 years of age, Militao joined Porto this season and has instantly become an important part of their first-team, leading to links with bigger clubs.

The Daily Mirror recently linked Militao as a target for United this January, and there’s been a hugely encouraging new update on that front.

Portuguese source Correio da Manha, translated in the tweet below by Man Utd news account United Xtra, says the Brazil international is reluctant to sign a new contract, adding that he is available for his €50million release clause.

Eder Militao is “reluctant” to sign a new contract with Porto due to United’s interest. He has a €50m release clause. #mufc [Correio da Manha] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 27, 2018

That seems a fair amount for United to spend on improving a clear area of weakness in their squad with a top talent who could solve that issue for a decade or more.

It will be interesting to see how this develops in the coming weeks as Militao may well be one of the more realistic options for MUFC to take up this winter if they are to enter the market.