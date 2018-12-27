Nemanja Matic makes exciting prediction about Paul Pogba under new Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has made something of a prediction about Paul Pogba’s game under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician has come in as interim boss until the end of the season following last week’s sacking of Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Since then, Pogba has looked a different player, shining in wins against Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town with goals, assists and a general swagger to his game that’s been missing for some time.

Matic is clearly excited about Pogba’s potential, saying he believes the France international can still improve and that he expects his confidence to go up game by game at the moment.

While the Serbian does not specifically mention the change of management, it seems implied that he feels Solskjaer’s appointment can be the catalyst for a big turnaround in form for Pogba at United.

‘He played very well today (against Huddersfield), but I think that he can do even more,’ Matic is quoted by the Mirror.

‘I do think so, but slowly, game by game. Today was very important for him to score some goals.

‘His confidence for the next game is going to be bigger and he needs to know that he still can improve.

‘He needs to know he’s very important for this team. His quality can make the difference and I hope he will continue like this.’

Fans will certainly be delighted if the 25-year-old can finally produce the kind of form he showed at Juventus, or for France in their World Cup-winning campaign in the summer.