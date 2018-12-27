Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba showed he’s anything but a ‘virus’ with his attempt to rally the troops before the win over Huddersfield at the weekend.

The Red Devils put in another fine display under new interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Pogba stealing the show with a superb brace.

The France international looks hugely improved since the sacking of previous manager Jose Mourinho, who was reported by the Telegraph to have called the player a ‘virus’.

It seems he was very wrong – Pogba is a fine player and character as long as he’s shown some faith and given the confidence to shine…