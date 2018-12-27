‘Disgrace, biggest waste of money in Man Utd’s history’ – Journalist takes bizarre swipe at United star, tells fans to snub him on return

Sun journalist Neil Custis has taken a bizarre dig at Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez in a response to a tweet containing one of his training videos.

The Chile international has had a difficult time at Old Trafford since his transfer from rivals Arsenal last January, and he’s been on the end of some stinging criticism here from Custis.

While there’s no doubt Sanchez has been poor at United, it sounds like Custis might simply have a bit of a weird agenda going on here as he really lays into the player, calling him a ‘disgrace’ and the ‘biggest waste of money in Man Utd’s history’.

Meanwhile, back on planet Earth, fans will simply be hoping to see Sanchez back in action for the Red Devils as soon as possible, and ready to put his tough times under Jose Mourinho behind him.

The 30-year-old was far from the only player at United to go backwards under Mourinho, who was sacked and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week.

Since then, MUFC have already looked hugely improved with two convincing wins and with the likes of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial looking almost like new players.

If Solskjaer can work that magic on Sanchez too then United could be a very different prospect in the second half of the season.