Manchester United in talks with agent of £50million star over January transfer

Manchester United have reportedly been in contact with the agent of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic over a January transfer window move.

The 21-year-old looks one of Europe’s most promising talents, and it looks like United are stepping up efforts to bring him to Old Trafford this winter.

That’s according to Italian source La Repubblica, as translated by Sky Sports, and it follows other recent similar transfer rumours involving the player and United.

It was recently claimed by the Daily Mail that United were after Milenkovic and that he’d likely cost around £50million.

MUFC fans will hope this deal can be done, as their defence has been one major weak point in their squad so far this season.

Having failed to sign a centre-back in the summer, United have continued to rely on fairly average players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, while Eric Bailly has gone backwards in recent times.

Milenkovic would surely be an upgrade and it seems something could be happening ahead of the transfer window opening next week.