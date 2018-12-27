Real Madrid line up €50m La Liga star as long-term successor for Marcelo

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to meet the €50m release clause of Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo next summer.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to the campaign, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Defensively sound with crucial recovery pace as well as being a quality attacking threat down the left flank, Firpo would undoubtedly fit the mould of what’s required at Real Madrid, specifically to replace a fundamental figure like Marcelo.

According to AS, Los Blancos are reportedly set to meet his €50m release clause next summer and have placed him near the top of their transfer shortlist to ensure he’s considered a top objective.

By taking Betis out of the equation by matching his release clause, it looks bleak for their hopes of keeping hold of the Spain U21 international, but time will tell if Real Madrid are genuinely willing to splash out such a hefty fee to prise him away to the Bernabeu.

Marcelo will turn 31 next year and so a long-term replacement will eventually be needed with the Brazilian ace coming under scrutiny this season for his performances at times.

Coupled with speculation that he wants a move to Juventus to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo, as per Calciomercato, it’s a decision that could be forced on the Spanish giants too.

Signing Firpo would therefore give them a long-term solution, with the Betis ace starring for the club both domestically and in the Europa League so far this season to arguably warrant the interest and that he’s considered a capable replacement.

In the more immediate future, Marcelo will undoubtedly continue to play a key role after the winter break with Real Madrid looking to cut an eight-point gap between themselves and rivals Barcelona in the La Liga table.