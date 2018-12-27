The one simple thing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done to lift the mood at Manchester United

Manchester United’s new interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been doing one simple thing in an attempt to lift the mood inside the Old Trafford dressing room.

After a dire start to the 2018/19 season, Jose Mourinho was sacked last week and replaced by former United striker Solskjaer on an interim basis until the end of the season.

So far, the change has worked wonders for the Red Devils, who have enjoyed two convincing wins out of two under the Norwegian tactician.

According to the Telegraph, Solskjaer has made an effort to simply talk individually to his players in an attempt to restore their confidence after so many public put-downs from his predecessor Mourinho.

The report suggests Paul Pogba is one who’s particularly benefited from this approach, with the France international clearly a player who wasn’t on the same wavelength as Mourinho.

As noted by the Telegraph, Mourinho called Pogba a ‘virus’ towards the end of his time at the club, but now that the 25-year-old is being given more positive encouragement to his play, he is really flourishing.