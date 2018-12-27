Talks held: Arsenal could receive January bid of up to €20m for star ahead of expected exit

Arsenal could reportedly be given an opportunity to cash in on Aaron Ramsey in January, with Paris Saint-Germain tipped to make a big-money move.

The Welshman will see his current Gunners contract expire at the end of the season, and with no renewal appearing to be imminent, he looks set to move on for free in the summer.

SEE MORE: What Unai Emery said about Mesut Ozil after replacing Arsenal star at half-time vs Brighton

If Arsenal are unable to convince him to stay or have no intention of trying to, then it would arguably be the smart move to sell him in January rather than lose him for nothing just six months later.

With that in mind, L’Equipe report that PSG have been in talks with Arsenal and Ramsey, as they could bid between €10m-€20m for the 27-year-old in the New Year, while an 18-month contract is being touted as a possible offer to Ramsey.

Given that the Ligue 1 giants are set to lose Adrien Rabiot in similar circumstances with his current contract set to expire next year, they will have a void in midfield that must be filled.

In turn, signing Ramsey could be a smart move for coach Thomas Tuchel, but it remains to be seen if a deal is struck for a January switch or perhaps if any potential deal is put on hold until the summer when Ramsey will likely be available for nothing.

The midfield ace has made 22 appearances in all competitions under Unai Emery so far this season. However, his last eight appearances in the Premier League have all come off the bench, and so with that in mind too, it would seem as though an exit is the likely outcome next year.

Time will tell though if it’s PSG who prise him away from the Emirates, with Calciomercato noting that both Juventus and Inter have also been paired with an interest.