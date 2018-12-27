Real Madrid lead race to seal surprise €60million transfer raid on Tottenham

Real Madrid are reportedly leading the running to seal the transfer of Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez.

The Colombian starlet is one of the top young defenders playing in Europe’s top five leagues at the moment, and could be a fine fit at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos could do with a long-term replacement for the ageing Sergio Ramos, while Raphael Varane has had less of a key role in the Madrid squad this season.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid seem to be at the front of the queue for Sanchez, who would be available for around €60million.

It remains to be seen if Spurs would really let such an important player go for that cheap, but it does seem Sanchez has his price.

With the January transfer window opening next week, we could soon see plenty of moves in and out of the Premier League like this one.

Tottenham, however, will surely at least try to keep hold of the 22-year-old until the end of the season given they look to be in the thick of the title race and could do with having some depth at the back between now and May.