Unai Emery closing in on key Arsenal transfer target valued at €20m

Arsenal are reportedly making progress in their bid to sign Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega in a move that could cost them €20m.

The Gunners remain in the hunt for a top four finish in the Premier League in Unai Emery’s first season in charge, as they sit just two points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea after 19 games.

In turn, January reinforcements could be crucial to help them achieve their objective, and coupled with the fact that Aaron Ramsey’s current contract will expire at the end of the season with no renewal in sight it seems, they will have to fill a void in their midfield regardless.

Although Emery moved to bring in the likes of Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi this past summer, there is arguably still a lack of creative quality in that department, with many of his midfield options offering a physical presence and defensive solidity.

With that in mind, a swoop for Banega would make sense, with talkSPORT initially noting that Arsenal are prepared to meet his €20m release clause and sign him in January, with Emery of course fully aware of what he can offer given their previous spells working together.

Now, the Daily Star have added that Arsenal are closing in on a move for the Argentine international, and could secure a deal to sign him in January.

Time will tell if such a move materialises, but Banega would surely address a key issue for Arsenal while the opportunity to link up with Emery again could be a telling factor.

In turn, it’s a move that arguably makes sense for all concerned, with the 30-year-old potentially handed the keys to the Arsenal midfield to pull the strings and provide creativity from a deeper role.