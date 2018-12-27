What Lionel Messi said about Neymar and potential Barcelona return

Lionel Messi has conceded that he would love to see Neymar return to Barcelona, but is fully aware that it will be difficult to prise him away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Alongside Luis Suarez, the attacking trident enjoyed great success together at the Nou Camp, winning countless trophies and individual accolades between them.

However, Neymar opted to take on a new challenge last year by joining the French giants, emerging as the main star of the show for the Ligue 1 champions.

It hasn’t all gone to plan as he has struggled to transform them into genuine contenders for the Champions League, albeit injuries have been a problem. Nevertheless, he has enjoyed a productive spell thus far, and will continue to play a fundamental role in their pursuit of major honours moving forward.

Messi has revealed that he would love to see his former teammate return to Barcelona, but knows that it will be a complicated deal to engineer in terms of prising him away from the French capital.

“It will be complicated,” he is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo. “We would love him to come back for what he means, both as a player and for the dressing room. We are friends, we spend a lot of time together. However, I find it very difficult to see him leave Paris. PSG won’t let him be taken away from them.”

Time will tell if Barcelona launch a bid to prise him away, and whether or not it’s successful in convincing PSG that it’s a deal that makes sense for them too.

Given his importance to the side, his age and his partnership with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, it has to be said that Messi makes a valid point in that their chances of re-signing him right now look bleak.

Nevertheless, few would have predicted Neymar’s exit from Barcelona in the first place, so perhaps things could change in the future to open the door for a second stint with the Catalan giants.