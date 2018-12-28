Agent puts forward new candidate for AC Milan job alongside Arsene Wenger if Gattuso exits

AC Milan have reportedly seen agent Jorge Mendes offer Leonardo Jardim’s services to them as they continue to be linked with a coaching change.

It’s been a dire month for the Rossoneri, as they’re without a win in their last five games across all competitions, while they’ve failed to score in four consecutive Serie A games for the first time since December 1984.

On top of that, they’ve slipped out of the top four in the league and were eliminated from the Europa League as things have gone from bad to worse for Gennaro Gattuso.

The Italian tactician hasn’t been helped by injuries nor by his faith in key individuals who have disappointed, but question marks have also been raised over his tactics and decision-making given Milan have been unable to break out of their rut.

In turn, speculation remains rife that he could be replaced, with Calciomercato noting that former Monaco boss Jardim is now a potential candidate after super-agent Mendes put forward his name to the Italian giants.

It’s added that Arsene Wenger is also a leading contender with Ivan Gazidis favouring him following their time together at Arsenal, but along with club hero Roberto Donadoni, Jardim could now be considered a possible alternative solution.

The 44-year-old would seem to fit the bill in terms of what Milan are looking for with regards to his preferred style of play, ability to get the best out of young players and he boasts experience after winning a Ligue 1 title with Monaco.

Nevertheless, it has to be said that Wenger surely remains the stand-out candidate for what he achieved at Arsenal, as he seems to tick plenty of the right boxes for what Milan need right now.

Regardless, the first decision that Milan must take after their clash with SPAL this Saturday is whether or not they continue to show faith in Gattuso or move on with their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League on the line.