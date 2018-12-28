Agreement touted: Arsenal ace makes decision on exit, deal agreed with Euro giants

Aaron Ramsey has reportedly reached a decision on his next move as he looks set to leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the season.

As noted by the Guardian, the 27-year-old has made no secret of the fact that he was keen to sign a new deal with the Gunners, but ultimately the club opted to take their offer off the table.

In turn, that has sealed his fate as he has been heavily linked with an exit next year, albeit it remains to be seen if Arsenal opt to perhaps avoid losing him for nothing and sell in January if a suitable offer arrives.

Nevertheless, as reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s suggested that an agreement is in place which will see Ramsey join Juventus next summer, as the Bianconeri have seemingly settled on the Welshman being a key addition to their squad.

With the likes of Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi not getting any younger, it could prove to be a crucial signing for Turin giants, while Ramsey could add further creativity and a goal threat from midfield to offer a different dynamic in that department.

Further, with his technical quality and ability to find spaces between the lines with a tactical brain on his shoulders, he could suit the Italian game perfectly and on a free transfer, it could be great business for the reigning Italian champions.

Time will tell if it is indeed Juventus who he opts to join though, but what looks pretty clear is that he will be bidding farewell to Arsenal next summer, with no suggestion coming from either party that renewal talks are even a consideration at this stage.