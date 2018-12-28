Chelsea ace in talks to seal exit, tipped to depart for mystery club in January

As he continues to struggle to secure regular playing time at Chelsea, Cesc Fabregas is reportedly in talks with the club to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a memorable spell at Stamford Bridge since arriving in 2014, playing a key role in winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and League Cup.

However, following Maurizio Sarri’s appointment this past summer, the Spaniard has managed to make just 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season having fallen down the pecking order below summer signings Jorginho and loanee Mateo Kovacic.

Despite the fact that Chelsea are competing on multiple fronts including in the Europa League, it hasn’t given Fabregas as much playing time as he would like, and coupled with the fact that his current contract is set to expire in the summer, it has raised genuine question marks over his future.

According to Marca, he is now in talks with Chelsea to reach an agreement which will see him move on in January, which would arguably suit the club too given that they would receive a fee for the stalwart rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

However, there is a sense of mystery over his next club, as although Monaco are specifically mentioned as an outside bet, all that is revealed is that Fabregas could be set for a ‘new and European project’ which will offer him a different challenge to what he has faced before.

As noted by Calciomercato, AC Milan have been heavily linked with a move for him, particularly given their injury nightmare in midfield this season while they continue to desperately fight to stay in contention to qualify for the Champions League.

Adding Fabregas to the squad with his experience, quality and leadership could be a great move and perhaps given he’s been competing for major honours through most of his career, a move to the San Siro to help get Milan back to Europe’s top table could be the ‘different challenge’ being touted by Marca.