Confirmed AC Milan squad vs SPAL: Key injury boost for Gattuso ahead of crunch clash

AC Milan will look to end a dreadful run of results when they host SPAL at San Siro on Saturday night, hoping to end 2018 on a positive note.

The Rossoneri are winless in their last five outings across all competitions, a run which has seen them slip out of the top four in Serie A and crash out of the Europa League.

SEE MORE: Preferred AC Milan replacement for Gattuso emerges, surprise candidate ruled out

In turn, the pressure is on Gennaro Gattuso and his players to produce a response and to secure a convincing win to silence the growing critics.

As seen in the tweet below, the club have confirmed their squad for the weekend, and it’s as expected for the most part aside from the return of Suso.

The Spaniard wasn’t called up for the games against Olympiakos and Frosinone due to a muscle injury, but it appears as though he has sufficiently recovered to at least be included in the squad.

It remains to be seen whether or not he will be risked if he is still a doubt and short of match fitness, but such is the precarious situation in which Gattuso finds himself, he might not have much of a choice but to involve his most decisive playmaker at some point.

Suso has scored five goals and provided eight assists in 21 appearances so far this season, and so his return could be crucial for Milan as they prepare for what could be a decisive encounter against SPAL with Gattuso’s job potentially on the line, as noted by Calciomercato.