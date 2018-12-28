Man Utd will have a decision to make at the end of the season as to who will be appointed their long-term successor to Jose Mourinho.

Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has enjoyed a positive start in charge with consecutive wins, but ultimately question marks remain over whether or not he can be considered a long-term fix for the Red Devils.

In turn, the search will continue, as suggested in the club’s official statement when announcing Mourinho’s departure, and it will undoubtedly be a crucial decision given the issues that they’ve encountered with each manager since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

United need a manager with experience, winning pedigree, a proven track record and an ability to coach at the highest level both domestically and in Europe with superior tactical know-how, and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri certainly ticks those boxes.

According to The Times, the Premier League giants may well have received a huge boost as it’s claimed that the Italian tactician is interested in the job at Old Trafford, although it’s reiterated that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is widely regarded as their first choice option.

Time will tell if either get the job, but ultimately having won four consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus along with multiple Coppa Italia triumphs to go with the Scudetto he won at AC Milan, Allegri has arguably achieved all he can in Italy.

He’ll undoubtedly hope that Cristiano Ronaldo can help end their wait for success in the Champions League this season, and that will give him the complete set of trophies.

If achieved, that would surely be enough to spark a desire to test himself with a new challenge, and United would certainly provide him with that as they look to close the gap on their rivals in the Premier League.

Few can surely argue that Allegri isn’t one of the more accomplished and suited coaches for the job.