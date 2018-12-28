Liverpool eyeing €50m defensive ace also wanted by Man Utd

Liverpool are reportedly also interested in Porto defender Eder Militao who has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd.

As noted by The Express earlier this week, United were being fancied to secure a deal for the 20-year-old Porto starlet as they were given a boost with his release clause expected to stay at €50m.

SEE MORE: Man City face anxious wait for crucial injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

However, their hopes of prising him away from the Portuguese giants has taken a hit it seems, as The Express now add that both Liverpool and Man City are interested in the talented youngster.

Based on their respective defensive records so far this season, it would seem obvious who is in more need of defensive reinforcements from January onwards, but the two title rivals are seemingly keen regardless.

Liverpool boast the best defensive record in the top flight having conceded just seven goals in 19 games which has been a fundamental factor in their ability to remain undefeated and top of the pile.

City have slipped up over the past week and have now conceded 15 goals in their 19 outings, but to put it into context in terms of the gap between United and their rivals, the Red Devils have already conceded 31 goals this season.

In turn, they appear to be most in need of Militao, although that being said, interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will perhaps have better luck adding defensive solidity to the team with the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo at his disposal.

Time will tell if any of the trio of Premier League giants can strike a deal for Militao in January, but what is clear is that the 20-year-old is making quite the impression in his first season in Europe while he earned his first cap for Brazil back in September to suggest that he has a bright future for club and country ahead of him.

With the versatility he also brings to the table with his ability to play in a central defensive position, at full-back or even in a defensive midfield role, he could be an excellent addition to any squad.