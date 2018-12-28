Man Utd interest in midfield transfer target reignited as valuation falls to €100m

Man Utd are reportedly keen to try their luck in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic again given his valuation has fallen since the summer.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News, the 23-year-old was a transfer target for the Red Devils, but they were ultimately put off by his hefty price-tag.

Now, Calciomercato report that the Serbian international has seen his valuation fall to around €100m, and that in turn has potentially sparked Man Utd’s interest again as they look to strengthen their midfield options, albeit doubt is placed on whether or not a move in January would happen.

While on paper, the fact that Milinkovic-Savic’s asking price has dropped would seem like good news for any interested party, it comes with a warning too given that his form has badly dipped this season.

He’s managed just two goals and an assist in 21 appearances so far this year, failing to arguably live up to that touted price-tag regardless of whether or not it has fallen.

In turn, if United are considering launching a bid for the Serbian ace, they will have to assess his performances carefully first to determine whether or not he is merely going through a rut or is perhaps showing signs of difficulty in showing consistency in his performances to emerge as a potentially world-class player.

He remains a vital part of Simone Inzaghi’s plans as Lazio push for Champions League qualification this season, and he will perhaps improve and show his worth in the coming weeks and months.

Nevertheless, €100m is a lot of money for any player, let alone one who has yet to prove he belongs in the top tier of midfielders in Europe over several seasons. With that in mind, United may want to act with caution.

Further, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only in temporary charge until the end of the season, it’s difficult to see United making major signings in January without working with their long-term appointment first to get the right players in to fit their ideas and system.