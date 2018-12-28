Real Madrid set sights on teenage Brazilian starlet with €70m release clause

Real Madrid could reportedly splash out a huge fee on talented Flamengo starlet Reinier Jesus, who is said to have a €70m release clause.

After selling Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer, a number of their club stalwarts may well need to be replaced in the coming years to build a long-term plan.

Sergio Ramos turns 33 next year while Luka Modric will be 34 next September, and that’s not to mention the likes of Marcelo and Gareth Bale.

In turn, it would seem like a sensible strategy from the hierarchy to focus their attention in the transfer market on quality young players moving forward, something that they’ve seemingly been doing already with the likes of Vinicius Jr and Alvaro Odriozola as well as bringing youngsters through such as Sergio Reguilon and Marcos Llorente.

It appears as though that could continue next year, with AS reporting that Reinier Jesus is now on the radar for Real Madrid, despite the fact that the 16-year-old Flamengo starlet has a €70m release clause.

Given he has yet to prove himself at the highest level on a consistent basis, that is surely a massive gamble to take for the Spanish giants as they are still unaware of how good he can be.

Nevertheless, they took the risk with Vinicius, and time will tell if they have enough faith in Reinier to follow suit and hope that he can become a key figure in the future.

It’s added that Man City, Juventus and Roma are all also interested in the Brazilian youngster, and so clearly he’s doing something right to warrant such attention from Europe’s biggest clubs.

For Flamengo, it could represent another opportunity to cash in on a top young talent with Vinicius and Lucas Paqueta moving to Madrid and AC Milan respectively over the past 12 months as they are clearly open to selling for the right price.