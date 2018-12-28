Talks underway: Barcelona in discussions with influential ace over contract renewal

Barcelona are reportedly pushing forward with talks over a contract renewal for Jordi Alba, with his current deal set to expire in 2020.

The 29-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Valencia in 2012, and has gone on to make 269 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of trophies including four La Liga titles and the Champions League.

As he continues to play a fundamental role at left-back for coach Ernesto Valverde, he remains a vital figure in their pursuit of success moving forward and with plenty left in the tank, it would seem like the sensible decision to offer a new contract.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Sport, it’s claimed that negotiations are underway over agreeing on fresh terms to extend Alba’s stay at the Nou Camp, and so it looks like Barcelona are taking care of some rather important business.

Particularly considering the current lack of quality and depth behind Alba in the pecking order at left-back, it’s an area in which Barca can’t afford to lose one of their most experienced and talented players.

While targeting a long-term replacement would still be a sensible idea given the Spanish stalwart turns 30 in March, wrapping up his future with a new deal would seemingly be the right move from the club to keep their winning core in place for the foreseeable future.

Further, as noted by the Sun, it had been claimed earlier this month that Man Utd were keeping tabs on the Spaniard. In turn, by signing a new contract, he would essentially be ending the threat of leaving the reigning Spanish champions any time soon and would therefore leave the Red Devils disappointed.