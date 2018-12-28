Unai Emery eyes €16m raid on Real Madrid to replace Arsenal stalwart

Arsenal are reportedly considering a €16m bid for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas as they seek a replacement for Petr Cech.

The 36-year-old arrived from Chelsea in 2015 and has since gone on to make 128 appearances for the Gunners.

Although he started this season as Unai Emery’s first choice option between the posts, starting the first seven games of the campaign, he has since found himself on the bench for the last 10 consecutive league outings with Bernd Leno now establishing himself as Arsenal’s No.1

With his current contract set to expire in the summer, a future at Arsenal looks unlikely for Cech and it’s claimed that the Premier League giants are now considering their options to replace him.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Marca, it’s suggested that Arsenal will make an offer of up to €16m for Navas to fill the void left behind by Cech, with the Costa Rican international struggling himself for regular playing time at Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a great run in the side in recent years, helping Los Blancos win multiple trophies after initially impressing during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

However, after Thibaut Courtois arrived from Chelsea this past summer, he has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season. With that in mind, perhaps a move away from the Spanish capital is necessary for him to enjoy a prominent role moving forward.

It’s questionable as to whether Arsenal makes the most sense for him though, given Leno will make his case to remain as first choice. In turn, Navas could face stiff competition for a starting berth in north London too, which is something that he may not be keen on.

Time will tell if the touted bid is made and whether or not Madrid accept. From that point onwards, it could be down to Navas to decide whether or not a move to Arsenal makes sense for him.