Barcelona forced to wait until summer before sealing transfer of quality Luis Suarez replacement

It seems like Barcelona are going to have to wait until the end of the season before sealing a deal to bring PSV and Mexico forward Hirving Lozano to the club.

The Bluagrana are going to have sign a replacement for current first choice striker Luis Suarez in the near future considering the fact that the Uruguayan is to turn 32 next month.

Suarez has also declined significantly in recent seasons, something that should see the club dip into the transfer market for a new striker in the future if they want to keep competing at the top of both La Liga and the Champions League.

And it seems like the Spanish giants are lining up Lozano to be that man, however they’re going to have to wait until the end of the season if they are to bring the Mexican to the Nou Camp if Don Balon‘s report is anything to go off.

As per the report, Lozano has chosen to wait until the summer before deciding on his future, and that the player has an offer from Barca on the table to seal a move to Catalonia.

The news outlet also add that AC Milan and Chelsea are in the hunt for the 23-year-old, something that means Barca may not have it all their own way in their attempts to sign the forward in the summer.

Lozano has become somewhat of a household name amongst football fans following his fantastic form for PSV last season, something that played a huge part in the club winning the Eredivise title.

Since the start of last term, the Mexican international has scored 34 and assisted 19 in all competitions, a record that makes him seem like he’d be a more-than-adequate replacement for Suarez at the Nou Camp.