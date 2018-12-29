Bayern Munich set for €13m transfer swoop to land Chelsea wonderkid

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, who are preparing to bid for his services in the new year.

The 18-year-old starlet burst onto the scene this summer with a string of eye-catching displays for the Blues in pre-season, which earned him a bit-part role with the senior team over the first half of the 2018-19 season.

The Englishman has featured in five games across all competitions this term and has impressed with his confidence in possession, superb skill, pace and technical ability.

Hudson-Odoi already looks capable of starting games regularly, but under Maurizio Sarri’s tutelage, he is likely to face a long wait before being granted a permanent spot in the starting XI.

According to the Daily Mail, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are ready to table a €13 million offer for the Chelsea wonderkid, but they could face stiff competition for his signature from arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The Bavarians are planning to swoop as soon as the January transfer window opens and the Daily Mail reports that Chelsea will include a buy-back clause in any deal which takes Hudson-Odoi away from Stamford Bridge.

Should he indeed decide on a switch to Bayern or Dortmund, he will become the third youngster to try their hand in Germany recently, with Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson both already enjoying great success in the Bundesliga.

The former signed a permanent deal with Dortmund from Manchester City back in 2017 and he has quickly emerged as one of the brightest prospects in European football, while the latter is doing similarly well on loan at Hoffenheim from Arsenal.

Hudson-Odoi has the talent to match his fellow countryman in the German top-flight, with a maturity belying his tender age and a drive to prove himself, but it remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea will sanction a move.

However, the longer he remains on the fringes of the action for the Blues the more frustrated he is likely to become, which means this story is one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months.