Liverpool put on a five-star display against Arsenal on Saturday evening, as the Reds trounced the Gunners 5-1 at Anfield to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League.

The away side had opened the scoring through Ainsley Maitland-Niles, however the scoreline was soon turned around following goals from Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino (x2) and Mohamed Salah saw Klopp’s side go into half time 4-1 up.

The Reds then bagged a fifth in the second half after Firmino slotted home a penalty to bag his hat-trick, and it was this goal in particular that reportedly brought Klopp close to tears.

Speaking after the match, Klopp said “When Mo gave Bobby the penalty I was close to crying. We all know how much Mo wants to score goals but he gave it to Bobby”.

Salah giving the penalty to Firmino is a sign that his Liverpool side are all playing together as a team, something that will surely warm the hearts of all Reds fans.

Firmino being handed the penalty by Salah was a very unselfish and brilliant thing for the Egyptian to do given the fact that he’s right up there in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

And it seems this act of kindness from Salah may have tugged on Klopp’s heartstrings if his words after the match are anything to go by…