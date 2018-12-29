Menu

Mesut Ozil to miss Arsenal’s clash with Liverpool, fans react to Ozil’s latest injury

Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil will miss the Gunners’ trip to Liverpool this evening, Ozil is reportedly sidelined with a knee injury that was picked up on Boxing Day.

According to BBC Sport’s David Ornstein, the World Cup winner trained with the squad on Friday but later complained of pain in his knee which led to Ozil being withdrawn from Arsenal’s travelling party for their trip to Merseyside.

Things seemed to be on the up for Ozil, the attacking midfielder has started Arsenal’s last two matches against Burnley and Brighton despite failing to earn a start in the six weeks leading up to the clash against Burnley.

Ozil was named captain for both encounters but his latest injury could prove to be a major setback as it seemed as though he had just forced himself back into the Gunners lineup.

Ozil has failed to win over Unai Emery since he took over as Arsenal boss this summer and the pair’s relationship has dominated headlines in recent months. It’s clear that Ozil isn’t Emery’s type of player.

Emery was recently blasted for claiming that Ozil was substituted on Boxing Day against Brighton for ‘tactical reasons’. Ozil was also left out of Arsenal’s crucial clash against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup recently, so this wouldn’t be the first time that Ozil has managed to pick up an injury just before one of the side’s biggest games.

This had led fans to question whether Ozil is actually injured or if the injury is just something to throw fans off the scent that Ozil was once again set to be dropped: 

Fans were full of excitement heading into the clash against Liverpool this evening after seeing training pictures posted by the club’s official Twitter account that suggested that Ozil was ready for the clash against the Reds:

