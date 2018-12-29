Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil will miss the Gunners’ trip to Liverpool this evening, Ozil is reportedly sidelined with a knee injury that was picked up on Boxing Day.

According to BBC Sport’s David Ornstein, the World Cup winner trained with the squad on Friday but later complained of pain in his knee which led to Ozil being withdrawn from Arsenal’s travelling party for their trip to Merseyside.

Things seemed to be on the up for Ozil, the attacking midfielder has started Arsenal’s last two matches against Burnley and Brighton despite failing to earn a start in the six weeks leading up to the clash against Burnley.

Ozil was named captain for both encounters but his latest injury could prove to be a major setback as it seemed as though he had just forced himself back into the Gunners lineup.

Ozil’s knee injury was sustained at Brighton on Boxing Day and despite the best efforts from all for him to be fit to face Liverpool tomorrow, the problem persisted – he was not ready play or be in the squad #AFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) December 28, 2018

Ozil has failed to win over Unai Emery since he took over as Arsenal boss this summer and the pair’s relationship has dominated headlines in recent months. It’s clear that Ozil isn’t Emery’s type of player.

Emery was recently blasted for claiming that Ozil was substituted on Boxing Day against Brighton for ‘tactical reasons’. Ozil was also left out of Arsenal’s crucial clash against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup recently, so this wouldn’t be the first time that Ozil has managed to pick up an injury just before one of the side’s biggest games.

This had led fans to question whether Ozil is actually injured or if the injury is just something to throw fans off the scent that Ozil was once again set to be dropped:

A knee injury sustained in a game in which he was subbed at half-time for “tactical reasons”. Come on, fellas … — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) December 28, 2018

Participated in full training today, i’m sure he has trained since Brighton. Emery said his decision to remove him was tactical, not injury related. Trying to cover asses with this nonsense now. No mention of him in any update saying he picked up an injury at Brighton. Fake News — Lëwis (@OzilsLeftFoot27) December 28, 2018

I think I am beginning to get tired of this emery guy — Mikël (@peecontactAFC) December 28, 2018

A real injury or a “I don’t want him in the team regardless” injury? — Coach Mike (@Miiikey) December 28, 2018

Fans were full of excitement heading into the clash against Liverpool this evening after seeing training pictures posted by the club’s official Twitter account that suggested that Ozil was ready for the clash against the Reds: