Zinedine Zidane met with one of United’s ambassadors whilst on holiday with his family in Dubai, the ex-Real Madrid boss has been heavily linked with the United job.

Zidane met with former United full-back and his former international teammate Mikael Silvestre in Dubai. Silvestre enjoyed a nine-year spell with the Red Devils, the Frenchman won the Premier League four times as well as winning the FA Cup, League Cup and the Champions League in 2007/08.

Silvestre currently works as an ambassador for United and this picture will spark rumours that Zidane to United is edging closer.

According to The Sun, Zidane is on United’s wishlist. Zidane was massively successful during his time at Real Madrid and it looks as though the top two targets for United are Zidane and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Guardian understands that Pochettino is a target for both United and Zidane’s former club Real Madrid. The Argentine will have difficult choice on his hands should either side agree a deal with Tottenham for his services.

Silvestre uploaded a photo of the pair to his Instagram earlier:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed United’s caretaker boss for the rest of the season following Jose Mourinho’s sacking as United boss but the club will have to work tirelessly from now until the summer in order to pick the right man to take charge of the Red Devils permanently in the summer.

Is it a coincidence that the pair have decided to ‘catch up’ with each other just as United embark on their search for their next permanent manager?