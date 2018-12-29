PSG to cash in on Liverpool target in January transfer window

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are determined to cash in on this star who is a long-standing transfer target of Liverpool’s in the January transfer window.

According to Mirror Football, PSG are determined to sell wantaway star Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window.

The Frenchman has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months and the Mirror reported earlier this month that the 23-year-old agreed to move to the Camp Nou on a free transfer.

PSG have frozen out Rabiot in recent weeks and it seems that club are eager to sell the wantaway star rather than allow him to leave on a free this summer.

The situation with Rabiot has taken a twist in the last week, Paris United reported that Tuchel has went as far as banning Rabiot from the changing rooms on matchdays.

There were high hopes for Rabiot at PSG and fans would have thought that the midfielder would have been a cornerstone of the side for many years to come but now they must accept that Rabiot’s future lies away from Paris.

With Rabiot still only 23 years old, the Frenchman has the chance to develop into one of the world’s best central midfielders at one of Europe’s leading clubs.

Given that Liverpool’s midfield is stacked a move to Merseyside could be unlikely, but given that Rabiot will likely be sold on the cheap in January the Reds may not be able to resist a move for the midfielder.